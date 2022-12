Not Available

A feature film about a group of musicians who refuse to pander to the Top 40 bar scene they spend their time doing music, their way—in garages and basements. By day, they each have nothing to face but drudgery—Colin works in a dingy restaurant, Al is obsessed with comic books and MC runs an unsuccessful real estate business with his brother—but by night they are musicians, dreaming of making it in the big time while keeping their integrity.