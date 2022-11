Not Available

In a district within Hong Kong five gangs have an uneasy truce as they all work within the area. Chaos then ensues when triad leader Jimmy is shot. Jimmy's wife Cheung Wah then appoints his bodyguard Po as the temporary leader of the gang over Jimmy's #2 man Blackie. Po must now find the assassin, control the seething Blackie, and keep their rival gangs at bay before all hell breaks loose...