Tuning In is a unique feature-length documentary about the phenomenon of spirit channeling. Channeling is a practice dating back to antiquity wherein an individual, usually in a trance state, makes a psychic connection with a nonphysical being. The individual making the connection, known as the channeler, is then able to act as a dimensional go-between in bringing other humans in contact with the entity, as well as interpreting messages from the entity.