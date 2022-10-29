Not Available

Tunnel of Love: Songs, Stories, Sermons & Scenes

    Tunnel of Love is a feature length concert documentary about the intersection of identity, belonging and creativity. It's a look at the transformative power of live music, both on the audience and the performer. It's a love letter to the sonic potential of natural acoustics. And it's a playful narrative about two lovers in the process of changing their pronouns. Through live performances, unexpected creative moments of conception and behind the scenes storytelling, the film takes you on a heartfelt journey about what it means to be an artist, a romantic and an opportunist.

