Tuns ras si frezat (2013) Anonymous At the beginning of 1991, after the Romanian Revolution, an old barber meets by chance his former torturer who came in for a shave. Quickly, the parts are inverted though the client refuses to acknowledge that he has been recognized. He says that it is a mistake but to no avail because the barber is convinced he is right. And while latter holds the razor against the client's neck, he gets scarier and scarier wishing for revenge and payback time.