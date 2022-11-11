Not Available

A group of corporate employees go on a vacation to a beautiful hill station. There, they come across a holy saint who presents them a news paper which is four months in advance from that date. Upon reading the paper, the group find out that they along with a guy named Raju (Nara Rohit) win a boxing competition which is worth five crores. Elated with this, they start searching for Raju and finally nab him in Vizag. On the other hand, Raju is a carefree guy who is jobless and spends his life without any aim. Rest of the story is as to how this group convince Raju to learn boxing and win the prestigious competition.