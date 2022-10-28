Tupac - Complete Live Performances

Not Available

Simple! I give this Dvd 10 out of ten ... Pac was the hottes Actor,Rapper,artist,ceo,producer of the world hands down. In this Dvd you see Pac performing some of hs best songs and here is when you can really see the passion that Pac had for Hip-Hop and how this Men recorded so many tracks before he passed. This is a most Have Dvd is you are a pac Fan. This is the only Live Pac Dvd out there. It is worth avery single penny the quality is good the music is clear. Don't hold back this is a must have take your visa out and purchase it. You wont reqret it.