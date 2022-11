Not Available

Tupac Shakur’s final performance, the July 4, 1996 concert at the House of Blues. Tupac: Live at The House of Blues is an all out hip house party on stage and a final chance to catch Tupac at the top of his game before his untimely death. Aided by appearances from Snoop Dogg and a booming lossless soundtrack, this one should please hip hop lovers for sure.