Chronicling the life and tragic death of Tupac Shakur, this documentary traces the events that led to the gifted African-American poet, actor and artist's rise and untimely demise. Although Tupac's mother always thought her son would grow up to save the Black Nation, she never anticipated his volatile career as one of the most notorious rappers on record -- or the stray bullet that led to his downfall in a fatal drive-by shooting.