As Tupac's interviewer announces, 'Tupac, this interview is not about your trial, or your court appeals it is about Tupac, the inner man, then, and now.' Featuring an uncut and never-before-seen interview at the Clinton Correctional Facility, TUPAC UNCENSORED AND UNCUT: THE LOST PRISON TAPES presents a raw look into Tupac's world, as the rapper riffs on topics ranging from his involvement with gang life to prisons in America to his relationship with his mother. What emerges is a moving self-portrait of an artist who sees himself as fundamentally misunderstood: He may have diagnosed thug life, but he didn't invent it, and he is determined to uplift not destroy the black community. Capturing the intensity and passion of a fierce talent, TUPAC UNCENSORED AND UNCUT: THE LOST PRISON TAPES offers a glimpse inside the mind of the enigmatic artist whose music is, in his own words, 'all about life.'