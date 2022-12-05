Turandot - Puccini - Live from Verona

Not Available

The Arena di Verona Festival honors Italian stage director Franco Zeffirelli, and his legendary production of Turandot. Interpreted within the sumptuous surroundings of Verona Arena, this Puccini's masterpiece tells the story of a princess whose beauty was only comparable to her cruelty. She will only marry a prince capable of solving her riddles, but if he fails, he will be beheaded... For this edition, the lyrical festival invites the russian soprano Maria Guleghina who proved a brilliant Turandot. She took to the stage with Salvatore Licitra's trump card is his imposingly radiant tenor voice of wich he remains in sovereign control, and the soprano Tamar Iveri is a beautiful and sensitive Liù.