TurboFire: Stretch 10

This workout is comprised of basic stretching moves and is incorporated throughout the series. It is recommended that you do the Stretch 10 each day after completing one of the other HIIT or Fire workouts. It is included in all of the DVDs so that it is always handy and you can go directly into it after completing your initial workout. Ideally, it would have been better to have different stretching workouts on each DVD for a little variety, but it is still a great stretching workout overall.