Turep ~Looking for "Children of the Sea"~

    Labelled with the titles "Marine Mammal", "Ocean", "Life", "Myth", "Dialogue", and "Universe", six tapes containing video recordings of interviews with renown experts have been left behind by a man who has disappeared. The man's younger sister ascertains the man has gone to Micronesia. This is a hybrid documentary and drama combining real interviews and a fictional framing narrative, produced by STUDIO4°C as a tie-in with their animated movie of the comic "Children of the Sea" by Igarashi Daisuke.

