A sexually adventurous couple finds their sordid affairs may ultimately be their undoing in director Jones Brown’s lurid thriller. Emotionally starved and desperate to experience new thrills, a bored housewife gets what she asked for when her bored husband begins pimping her out to the wealthy and powerful. But when the seeds of deceit are planted, paranoia takes hold and plunges their fantasy world of pleasure into a bottomless pit of darkness.