Not Available

Various shots of Kemal Ataturk sat around a table with other politicians, he speaks, M/S profile of him. C/U of his successor General Ismet Inonu. L/S of Istanbul, various shots of the city, a truck drives down the street. M/S of Turkish women sat around threading leaves onto spikes. M/S of ladies being fitted for clothes. M/S of two oxen pulling a plough, M/S of a tractor pulling a plough. L/S of workers in a factory. A substance is poured into a big vat.