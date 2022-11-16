Not Available

From 1973, it's a Turkish Batman and Robin ignoring a Commissioner Gordon type before fighting a Blofeld-esque villain (bald, strokes cat) while spending their downtime in strip clubs! Yep, there's more nudity in this film than every other Batman movie combined, which admittedly isn't much but we'll take what we can get. For some reason the dynamic duo sometimes have capes and sometimes don't. In one scene Batman even picks up a gun and shoots a couple of bad guys before tucking the gun into his belt. You won't see that in the comics. This time no clips from other films (that I noticed anyway) but lots of music is lifted from elsewhere, including the James Bond theme.