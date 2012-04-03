2012

Turkish for Beginners

  • Comedy

April 3rd, 2012

Constantin Film

During an emergency landing on a deserted island suddenly traumatized by antiauthoritarian education Lena Schneider (Josefine Preuss) together with the Turkish Super Macho Cem Öztürk (Elyas M'Barek) must fight for survival. After initially Cem macho repulsive acts on Lena, a jellyfish in the water and sand in a bikini, she recognizes the time the romantic core behind his cool facade. Meanwhile, meet also their parents, who obdurate psychologist Doris (Anna Stieblich) and Metin Öztürk (Adnan Maral) to work together to find their missing children. So both generations take an involuntary Turkish Basic Course for beginners.

Cast

Elyas M’BarekCem Öztürk
Anna StieblichDoris Schneider
Adnan MaralMetin Öztürk
Pegah FerydoniYagmur Öztürk
Arnel TaciCosta Papavassilou
Katja RiemannUschi

