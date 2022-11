Not Available

The year is 2055, and the universe is in a state of turmoil, awaiting the formation of a government that can establish universal peace. Until such a time, the Orion Union stands in its stead, an uneasy alliance made up not of planets, but of their individual states, overlorded by unruly gangs, short-sighted tyrants and hissing, domineering queens. In short, chaos reigns.