Following the events of the first movie, the Militia finishes restoration work on its excavated spaceship and travels to the moon to deal with Gym Ghingnham and Agrippa Maintainer, who along with Dianna Soreil form a governing triumvirate over the Moonrace. On the moon, the political situation rapidly evolves as new deals are made, setting the stage for a decisive final battle to determine the relationship between the people of Earth and the technologically advanced Moonrace.