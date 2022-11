Not Available

While recuperating in a hospital after he's hit by an automobile, a struggling shopowner dreams what his life might have been like if he'd made different choices twenty years earlier. Director Edgar Selwyn's 1933 "what if" drama stars Lee Tracy, Mae Clarke, Otto Kruger, Peggy Shannon, C. Henry Gordon, Clara Blandick, George Barbier, Charley Grapewin and The 3 Stooges.