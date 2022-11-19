Turn It Loose l\'ultime battle

Not Available

In September 2007, 16 of the world's best b-boys battle one on one in a disused power station in the heart of Soweto, South Africa, to determine who will be the next world champion. TURN IT LOOSE is a film about this competition. Through the eyes of six competitors we leave behind any preconceived notions of what breakdance used to represent, and as the film digs deeper into their lives, we discover an extraordinary form of non-contact combat that has evolved over 30 years to become a truly 21st century global phenomenon, stretching the limits of physical capability and pushing dance itself to astonishing new heights. From very different corners of the planet, the six characters that lead us through the competition all have their own stories to tell.