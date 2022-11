Not Available

The so-called wasteland of Rock n' Roll, Korea, meets legendary band 'Galaxy Express' as they go on to an independent tour to the US. Will they succeed in touching the hearts of the American audience only with music as the international language in the US, the home of Rock n' Roll? The film follows Galaxy Express as they make their insignificant yet passionate leap toward true understanding of Rock n' Roll as they perform 19 times for 3 weeks.