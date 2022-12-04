Turned Tiny: The Business of Tiny Homes

Not Available

Tiny homes are built on 8.5ft by 24-30ft trailer beds. In fact, Dylan Kerchner, a local from York, Pennsylvania, built one himself. Tiny homes are currently banned from being livable in the county due to the minimum habitable space list is less than 700 sq. ft. Luckily, right next to York County lies Lancaster County, which welcomes tiny homes into its county. In part of this, Abby Hobson and Ryan met and created a tiny house community Tiny Estates in Elizabethown (located in Lancaster County). Tiny Estates has been open since April 2018 and is the largest tiny house community in the nation with 28 tiny homes on wheels and can hold up to 100. “The market is telling us that this is only going to increase.” mentions Marcus Stoltzfus, co-owner of Liberation Tiny Homes, a builder of tiny houses in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The business of tiny homes is growing along with the love for living a simpler life. “Home is where the heart is.” - Pliny the Elders.