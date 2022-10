Not Available

Naina's story as she grapples with heartbreak, and a crisis in her advertising career in the face of her 30th birthday. And as she fights her anxiety and fears about being 30 years old, Naina realises there's a lot of growing up to be done. Set in the heart of urban Mumbai, Turning 30!!! is a humorous and heart-warming take on a single young woman's journey of finding herself, discovering love and blossoming into a woman of substance.