The feature film Turning Back, formerly The Whisper Home, is a family drama based on The Parable of The Prodigal Son. Stephen Patterson, a school teacher and family man, is offered an exciting opportunity to run for public office. However, his exhilaration quickly vanishes when his younger brother Dave returns home after a long bout with drug addiction. Stephen deeply resents Dave for the damage brought to the family in recent years. He is also disappointed in his parents for welcoming Dave home so generously. Now Stephen has to learn to overcome the bitterness and jealousy, which created a severe rift within the family. Their journey shares the underlying power of forgiveness and God's unconditional love for His children.