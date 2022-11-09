Not Available

Janaki, a divorcee trying to find meaning of life in a sea-turtle conservation project run by the conservationist Dattabhau in a coastal village, accidentally meets an young man. Janaki, with her empathy for the young man, Manav, tries to create a non-judgmental, non-intrusive, warm atmosphere to help him bloom. Janaki herself, her driver-assistant Yadu, conservationist Dattabhau, servant Bablya and street-kid Parshu - none of them not related to each other - become the vulnerable young Manav's support system.