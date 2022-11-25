Not Available

TURTLE TALE is inspired by events that took place at the George C. McGough Nature Park in Largo, Florida - the story of JR the OWL as witnessed and told by the nature park's first inhabitants, 'THE TURTLES'. The turtles, HANK, RAFI and GOLIATH, and their community live in a beautiful pond with nice clean water, lots of food and are witnesses to all the events of the park as they get ready for another busy summer camp season, never suspecting what is about to happen at the park and to themselves.