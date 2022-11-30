Turtles Do Not Die of Old Age

Not Available

This film celebrates longevity by introducing us to three colorful characters, all in their 80s, living in the North of Morocco. They share the courage and the pride of working continuously. Chehma is a former master fisherman, owner of a boat. Even though it leaks a little, he dreams of taking it back to sea. Abdesslam works as a street musician and his major objective is to arrange the marriage of his oldest son. Erradi, an innkeeper, is proud of his 30 year-old car and lives like a hermit, surrounded by an amazing collection of old clocks. Each in their own way demonstrates beautifully a strong will to live.