Turtles Forever is a made-for-tv animated movie. Produced in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, the movie teams up different incarnations of the titular heroes—chiefly the light-hearted, child-friendly characters from the 1987 animated series and the darker cast of the 4Kids' own 2003 animated series—in an adventure that spans multiple universes.
|Wayne Grayson
|Michelangelo (2003)
|Sam Riegel
|Donatello (2003)
|Gregory Abbey
|Raphael (2003)
|Darren Dunstan
|Splinter (2003)
|Marc Thompson
|Casey Jones
|Veronica Taylor
|April O'Neil (2003)
