2009

Turtles Forever

  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 20th, 2009

Studio

Dong Woo Animation

Turtles Forever is a made-for-tv animated movie. Produced in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, the movie teams up different incarnations of the titular heroes—chiefly the light-hearted, child-friendly characters from the 1987 animated series and the darker cast of the 4Kids' own 2003 animated series—in an adventure that spans multiple universes.

Cast

Wayne GraysonMichelangelo (2003)
Sam RiegelDonatello (2003)
Gregory AbbeyRaphael (2003)
Darren DunstanSplinter (2003)
Marc ThompsonCasey Jones
Veronica TaylorApril O'Neil (2003)

