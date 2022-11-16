Not Available

Like a love song to differences, Turu, the Wacky Hen tells the story of a creature who, due to her particular appearance, becomes the object of ridicule for the rest of the henhouse. Her wiry legs and featherless back don’t startle Isabel, an ex music teacher who picks her for being so special. Turuleca doesn’t lay eggs because her hidden talent is another: she talks, she sings and she dances, giving it her all. Turu, the Wacky Hen is a full-color, animated party that invites us to move our bodies to its musical numbers, making us sing verses that have the power to turn us into children once again, if only for a little while.