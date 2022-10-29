Not Available

Tuscan Wedding

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Farmhouse Film & TV B.V.

Tuscan Wedding, the new romantic comedy from the creators of Loving Ibiza. Together with her father Tom and stepmother Marla, Sanne runs Casa Matrimonio, a luxurious villa in sunkissed Italy. The estate is located in Tuscany, a beautiful region where many couples go to have their perfect wedding. In Casa Matrimonio guests come together to celebrate love and life. A Tuscan Wedding is the apotheosis of everyone’s visit to the country side. And for some the villa is all too familiar as they return again and again: because some people only marry twice.

Cast

Jan KooijmanJeroen
Lieke van LexmondLisa
Diederik EbbingeBob
Matteo van der GrijnCamillio
Simone KleinsmaMarla
Ruud FeltkampErik

