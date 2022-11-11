Not Available

Sudip and Atreyee are college lovebirds. Both are highly successful in their career. Sudip became a CID officer and Atreyee accomplished herself as a notable actress. They have settled down, got married and was having a sweet and spicy life just like other happy-go-lucky couples. It was their honeymoon to a deep jungle where Atreyee gets kidnapped and leaves no traces behind. Sudip started to search for Atreyee and was highly active since the kidnappers were terrorists. While on the other side, Atreyee is listening from the kidnappers about their life story. Who are these kidnappers? What made them tagged as terrorists? Will Sudip be able to rescue Atreyi from the clutches of the goons?