Awkward and touching moments at a wedding party where two ex-lovers are forced to spend the evening together. While the booze flows liberally and people around them are deliriously sweating and dancing to corny music, he makes advances. The initial chill between the former couple is extra painful because of the ebullient merrymakers and the budding happiness around them. Still, their love appears to have survived, although the old wounds haven’t completely healed either.