Tutta colpa di Freud

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Francesco Taramelli is a psychoanalyst who is dealing with three patients going through various hurdles in their love lives: Marta is chasing a deaf-mute man who has stolen things from her book shop, Sara is a lesbian who was left by her girlfriend just after she proposed to her, and 18-year-old Emma is seeing a 50-year-old architect called Alessandro, who is already married. Unfortunately, these three patients are Francesco's three beloved daughters.

Cast

Marco GialliniFrancesco
Vittoria PucciniMarta
Anna FogliettaSara
Claudia GeriniClaudia
Vinicio MarchioniFabio
Laura AdrianiEmma

