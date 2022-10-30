Tutti i rumori del mare

Not Available

Set in the bleak underworld of the Hungarian and Italian human trafficking business, the story follows Nora, a young girl taken from an orphanage in Budapest to be sold on the streets of Italy as a prostitute. It becomes a violent race against time, as the authorities fail to track her down, Nora is taken on a nightmarish journey of fear and betrayal. Soon becoming live bate caught in the midst of two warring Mafia families. Her mysterious "transporter" may become her only friend and her only way out.