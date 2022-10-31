Not Available

Through the eyes of 9 young girls from around the world, TuTu Much is the behind-the-scenes story of what it takes to become a dancer. These girls have been given the chance of a lifetime, a four week long summer audition to get into a professional ballet school. Which girl will prove to be the dancer they are looking for? Who will have the passion, the drive and the endurance to make it? And will she and her family be ready to make the sacrifices? TuTu Much gives us all a rare look at 9 remarkable girls and a summer that no one will ever forget.