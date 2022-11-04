Tutur Tinular (Pedang Naga Puspa)

Not Available

Set at the end of the Singasari Kingdom and the rise of Kediri Kingdom; there are two siblings, Arya Dwipangga, who loves literature, and Arya Kamandanu, who loves martial arts. Dwipangga steals Kamandanu’s girlfriend and runs away but gets trapped in the cave of weapon master, Empu Ranubaya, who makes him a student. Ranubaya and Empu Hanggareksa, Kamandanu’s father, are fellow students from the same school. But while Hanggareksa serves Kartanegara, the king of Singasari; Ranubaya refuses to. A messenger of Kublai Khan from Mongolia offers Kertanegara a peaceful relationship. When Kertanegara refuses the offer, the Mongolian messenger kidnaps Ranubaya.