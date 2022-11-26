Not Available

In this unique portrait of motherhood, women who give birth while incarcerated at one of America's most notorious prisons struggle to stay connected with their children on the outside. The mothers turn to a group of doulas for support through pregnancy, labor and separation from their newborns; and they help each other cope with loss and guilt. This rare, intimate look behind the walls of a women's prison raises questions about how our nation is handling the growing crisis of incarcerated mothers-and the children who must start their lives without them.