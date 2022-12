Not Available

The most ordinary guy who grew up in the far northern tundra among the deer comes to the city of Yakutsk. It was then that his ordeal began. It would be fine, urbanization and other delights of urban life, but also the society of modern "schoolboys" who have never seen people in reindeer sheepskin coats! How will he get out of this situation? Or run back to the tundra, or become one of them?