Tuyul: Part 1

Not Available

TUYUL (Toyol in English) tells a re imagine story about the Indonesian urban mythical spirit. Husband and Wife, Daniel (Gandhi Fernando) and Mia (Dinda Kanya Dewi) moves to an old house given by Mia's mother after she passed away. Daniel is the one that insists they move to her old house to saves up some money before the birth of their first born while he'll be working on his job at a tea plantation project. After cleaning up one of the rooms, Daniel finds a bottle hidden mysteriously underneath the broken wooden floor. The empty bottle might be a home to a scary creature that could potentially put Daniel, Mia, and their unborn child in danger.