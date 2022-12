Not Available

Eye TV born in Duque de Caxias. Hey worked between 1982 and 1984. It was a communitary Street tv. The exibition setup was mounted through a screen with projectors and televisions on the Square of the Clock in the center of the city of Duque de Caxias, installed in a metal cabin. There are no records of other initiatives with this characteristics before 1982, so Eye Tv is the first Community street Tv of Brazil.