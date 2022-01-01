TVXQ!: The 2nd Asia Tour Concert

Not Available

    TVXQ! kicked off their second Asian tour "O" at Seoul's Olympic Park Stadium on February 23, 2007. Tickets for the concert sold out immediately with a record-setting number of audience members for any concert held in 2007. Making a full transition from boys to men, TVXQ! enthralled their Seoul fans with their captivating on-stage charisma and refined maturity, dishing out familiar hits such as You're My Miracle, I Wanna Hold You, and HUG. In addition to electrifying live performances and spectacular stage production, each member of TVXQ got a chance to demonstrate their individual skills with U-Know's self-penned song Spokesman featuring Super Junior's Dong Hae, Micky's sweet interpretation of Brian McKnight's One Last Cry, Xiah's own amped-up number My Page, Hero's heartfelt delivery of Flower's Crying, and Max's gripping rendition of Extreme's When I First Kissed You.

