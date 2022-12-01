Twakana Yagan

Not Available

In Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, lives the Yagán Paiakoala community, references of an ancestral people that has been living for more than 8,000 years. Catalina Yagan, 89 years old, remembers the song of her grandfather Asenewensis. Her sons Victor and Roberto Vargas set out on a journey on horseback from the indigenous reserve they currently occupy, crossing the shores of the Onashaga channel in search of their ancestral reflection. Twakana means teaching, and through this story a connection with the ritual singing of Asenewensis is proposed. The Yaghan language travels through the raw nature and feeling of a living people.