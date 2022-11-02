'Twas the Night - A Holiday Celebration

Not Available

This half-hour family special is a delightful combination of animated adaptations of classic holiday songs - performed by top stars ranging from Frank Sinatra to Macy Gray - plus live-action shots. The animated segments feature classic and all-new recordings of well-known holiday songs and are visually conceived through the skills of several top animators of a group of adorable 4 to 8-year old children, as well as by short live-action pieces that celebrate the holiday spirit of giving, sharing, and loving.