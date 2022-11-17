Tweedledum a Rich Man for Ten Minutes

Not Available

Marcel Perez is so poor he can't even tip the janitor for some service or other. However, a messenger arrives with a telegram from a notary. An uncle is dead and has left Marcel a hundred thousand francs! With a huzzah and skips and falls and smashing of his old junk, Marcel is off to equip himself in the latest and most expensive fashion, waving the telegram like Mark Twain's Million-Pound Note to gain the instant obsequiousness of tailors, haberdasher and hatters. But wait, why is that messenger following on Marcel's trail? Could it be another telegram? What could it possibly say?