Not Available

Tweedledum\'s Love Exploits

    Marcel Perez meets Nilde Baracchi at a party and falls instantly in love. How much comedy short subjects have contributed to the 'falling in love at first sight' trope might make an interesting paper. Anyway, he falls in love, but things go wrong at the party, then again when he waits outside her apartment -- today we would say he was stalking her. Back then it was considered cute, particularly given the indignities of Italian slapstick -- and when he finally meets her again on a train.

