Tweenies Enchated Toy Shop

The Enchanted Toyshop is a magical dolls house which links the five episodes. The Tweenies individually enter the shop via their imagination. They shrink and then see the toy of their dreams come alive. Fizz befriends and sings with Penelope Pink the Pop Princess, Jake helps Jangles the Clown have faith in himself, Milo meets a true hero in 'Little Blue Plane' and Bella's aspirations are realised when she directs and stars alongside thespian mice in the Mousehole Theatre. The final episode goes inside the shop once more as Father Christmas wraps these very special presents on Christmas Eve.