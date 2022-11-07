Tweenies: Night Time Magic

Not Available

Are you scared of the dark? Well, join Bella, Milo, Fizz and Jake as they find out that there really isn’t anything to be frightened of with the help of their new friend Eddie the Dream Genie. The Tweenies are having problems getting to sleep because of things that scare them in the dark … Jake sees a monster on his wall, Fizz hears tapping noises, there’s a dragon on Milo’s wall and something is lurking under Bella’s bed! But what could all these strange things really be? Find out when Eddie magically appears from Max’s old bicycle lamp and puts the Tweenies’ minds at rest!