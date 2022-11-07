Not Available

Tweenies: Night Time Magic

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Are you scared of the dark? Well, join Bella, Milo, Fizz and Jake as they find out that there really isn’t anything to be frightened of with the help of their new friend Eddie the Dream Genie. The Tweenies are having problems getting to sleep because of things that scare them in the dark … Jake sees a monster on his wall, Fizz hears tapping noises, there’s a dragon on Milo’s wall and something is lurking under Bella’s bed! But what could all these strange things really be? Find out when Eddie magically appears from Max’s old bicycle lamp and puts the Tweenies’ minds at rest!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images