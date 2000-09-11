Tweety's High Flying Adventure

2000

A full-length animated feature starring the little yellow bird. When Col. Rimfire announces at the Looney Club his belief that cats are the most intelligent animals, Granny, hoping to raise enough money to save a nearby children's park, makes a wager that her Tweety can fly around the world in 80 days, collecting the pawprints of 80 cats in the process. Sylvester, still hoping to make Tweety his personal snack, is incensed at the thought of some other cat getting the little bird first and vows to follow Tweety around the world and catch the canary himself.