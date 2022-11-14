Not Available

If you could go back and speak to your 12-year-old self, what would you say? Philippine-born filmmaker Lester Alfonso attempts to answer this question by interviewing twelve diverse subjects, each of whom moved to Canada at age 12, like himself. On the cusp of teenage hormones, 12-year-olds often experience emotions with more intensity. Adapting to a new country at this age can be overwhelming. In collecting other people's stories, Lester is forced to face the demons from his own past. Will this journey finally set him free?